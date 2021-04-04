Gifford Fong Associates Sells 50,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gifford Fong Associates trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

