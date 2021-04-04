Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after buying an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after buying an additional 395,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

