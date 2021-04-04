Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Gilead Sciences worth $524,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

