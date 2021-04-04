Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Glacier Bancorp worth $35,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 113.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

