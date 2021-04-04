Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Glacier Bancorp worth $35,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 78,593 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

GBCI stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.