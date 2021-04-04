Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.47 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

