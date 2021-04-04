Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Shares of HERO opened at $32.12 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

