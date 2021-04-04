GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,820.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $9,820.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.79 or 0.03555717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00346806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $563.31 or 0.00961217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00453224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.03 or 0.00392520 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00322117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024670 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

