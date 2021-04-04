Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.89% of Globus Medical worth $57,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $11,821,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $6,423,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

