Gnosis Reaches Market Cap of $256.73 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $256.73 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $170.63 or 0.00292049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00698184 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

GNO is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.