GNY Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $289.04 million and $1.10 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

