GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $476,967.55 and approximately $263.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011071 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.