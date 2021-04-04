GoldFund (GFUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $90,243.39 and approximately $117.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005710 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

