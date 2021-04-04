Golos Blockchain (GLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $586.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $580,747.81 and approximately $586.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030990 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 253,299,563 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

