GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of GoodRx worth $34,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,280,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,936,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,851,712 shares of company stock worth $67,257,954 in the last quarter.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

