Goose Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.84 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.60 or 0.00036992 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $27.30 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00698030 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,330,369 coins and its circulating supply is 1,263,817 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

