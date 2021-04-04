Graft (GRFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $346,830.42

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Graft has a total market cap of $346,830.42 and $11,044.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00446950 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

