Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $74.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 40.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $402.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $245.44 and a 1-year high of $402.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.63 and a 200-day moving average of $368.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

