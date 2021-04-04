Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,330 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

