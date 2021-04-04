Graviocoin (GIO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,613.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $1,613.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00347681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

