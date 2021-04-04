Grid+ Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.40 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $53,503.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00697983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars.

