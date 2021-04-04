Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAC opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

