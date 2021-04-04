Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 15,226 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 453,395 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Discovery by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

