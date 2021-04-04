Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 6,122 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.37.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

