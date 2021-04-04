Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,215 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.