Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,890 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 604,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,164,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 457,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $16.99 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

