Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 12,394 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $99.50 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

