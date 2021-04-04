Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

