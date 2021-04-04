Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 36,146 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,146 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

