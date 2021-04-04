Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,890 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 456.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,820 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 604,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,164,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 457,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -242.71 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

