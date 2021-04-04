Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,783 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $68.26 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

