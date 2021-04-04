Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of BancFirst worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

