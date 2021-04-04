Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $313.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $153.29 and a one year high of $351.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,482 shares of company stock worth $150,119,855 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.