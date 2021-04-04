Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

