Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629,020 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

