Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Infosys by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 46.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after purchasing an additional 404,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

