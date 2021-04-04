Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

