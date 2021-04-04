Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,525,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

