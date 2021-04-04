Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,272 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

