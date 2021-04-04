Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

