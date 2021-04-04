Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $2.11 Million in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

