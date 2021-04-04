Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $4,874,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

NYSE:PAC opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

