Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 26,798 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

