Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 43,798 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

