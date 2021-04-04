Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 46,398 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 552.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYI opened at $14.32 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

