Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $264,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

