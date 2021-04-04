Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Chemours worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

