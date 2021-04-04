Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 650.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Enbridge by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

