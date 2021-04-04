Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $603.71 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $626.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $592.44 and its 200 day moving average is $564.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

