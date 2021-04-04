Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 23,266 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 195,350 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 110,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 252,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 87,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE HIO opened at $5.05 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.